How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at El Paso Locomotive FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Locomotive FC and Roots SC will try to use Saturday night's Western Conference matchup as a chance to move up in the standings.

The El Paso Locomotive and Oakland Roots FC will meet tonight in a USL Western Conference matchup. El Paso Locomotive are currently in 12th place in the standings with three points. The Oakland Roots are in 10th place with six points. 

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at El Paso Locomotive FC Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)

Live Stream Oakland Roots SC at El Paso Locomotive FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unfortunately for Locomotive FC fans, El Paso is currently on a seven-game losing streak. In its most recent outing, El Paso dropped a 1-0 game to San Antonio. San Antonio got on the board early with a goal only 11 minutes in from Elliot Collier. Despite having so much time left in the game, El Paso was unable to score a goal and walked away empty-handed. 

The Roots are coming off of a 4-1 win against Loudon United. Emrah Kilmenta scored first for Oakland at the 26th-minute mark. Óttar Magnús Karlsson scored next for the Roots in the 53rd on a penalty kick. Juan Carlos Azocar scored again for the Roots at the 67th-minute mark and Edgardo Rito finished the Roots' scoring at the 76th-minute mark. Loudon United finally put one in at the 81st-minute mark from Abdellatif Aboukoura. 

While the season is still young, both of these teams will need to start picking up wins consistently if they want a chance to move up in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Oakland Roots SC at El Paso Locomotive FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
