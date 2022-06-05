San Antonio and Sacramento will each work toward their goals of moving up in the standings when they meet tonight in a Western Conference game.

San Antonio and Sacramento will meet tonight in a Western Conference matchup. San Antonio is currently in second place in the standings with 27 points. The team sits in second due to goal differential in which case Colorado Springs has a two-goal lead.

How to Watch San Antonio FC at Sacramento Republic FC Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)

Live Stream San Antonio FC at Sacramento Republic FC on fuboTV: Get access now!

Sacramento is sitting a bit lower in the standings in eighth with 16 points. A win tonight has the potential to bump Sacramento up a spot over the RGV Toros. In its last five matches, Sacramento has three wins, one loss and one draw. Most recently, Sacramento played to a 1-1 draw against Oakland who is directly under them in the standings.

San Antonio has three wins, one loss and one draw in its last five games. The team was able to knock off the RGV Toros in its last outing with a score of 3-2. Justin Dhillon had a strong performance for San Antonio scoring two of the three goals in the game. The third was scored by Mitchell Taintor.

Fans can expect a strong game from San Antonio as it tries to dethrone Colorado Springs from that top spot with a win. Sacramento will be looking to bring in some points and continue to move up in the Western Conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.