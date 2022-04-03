Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Loyal SC vs El Paso Locomotive FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego takes on El Paso on Sunday in USL action.

San Diego Loyal, the second-place team in the USL's Western Conference with nine points through four matches, will take on last-place El Paso Locomotive, which has no points through three matches.

How to Watch San Diego Loyal SC vs El Paso Locomotive FC Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream the San Diego Loyal SC vs El Paso Locomotive FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego is coming off of a 3-2 win over Phoenix Rising FC in its most recent contest. Evan Conway, Kyle Vassell and Alejandro Guido each scored a goal in the victory, The team took 12 shots in the match, with seven of those being on target.

El Paso has lost each of its matches this season, including a thrilling 5-4 loss to Las Vegas Lights on March 23. Nick Hinds, Ricardo Zacarias, Harry Brockbank and Dylan Mares each scored a goal in the loss. El Paso took 21 shots and had possession for 73% of the match, but Las Begas scored four goals between the 53rd and 60th minute.

Last year, El Paso finished second in the Western Conference while San Diego finished sixth. Both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

San Diego Loyal SC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
