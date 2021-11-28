How to Watch USL Championship: Orange County SC at Tampa Bay Rowdies

The USL season draws to a close on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Rowdies face Orange County SC for the USL championship.

How to USL Championship: Orange County SC at Tampa Bay Rowdies today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Rowdies defeated Louisville City FC 3-2 in the semifinals, while Orange County beat San Antonio FC in penalty kicks to get to this point.

In the regular season, the Rowdies won 23 of their 32 matches, with seven losses and two draws.

Orange County was second in the Pacific Division, with 15 wins, 10 losses and seven draws. The team won its final five regular-season matches.

Tampa's Evan Louro was named Goalkeeper of the Year, while Forrest Lasso was named Defender of the Year. The league has not named its MVP yet, but Tampa's Sebastián Guenzatti is one of three finalists for the award.

Tampa was set to play Phoenix Rising FC last year for the championship, but a COVID-19 outbreak for Tampa led to the match being canceled.

The Rowdies were the 2012 champions of the NASL, a league that no longer exists. Orange County had never made it past the semifinals before this season.

