    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch USL Championship: Orange County SC at Tampa Bay Rowdies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The USL season draws to a close on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Rowdies face Orange County SC for the USL championship.
    The final match of the USL season will be played on Sunday, as the Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Orange County SC in the USL Championship game.

    How to USL Championship: Orange County SC at Tampa Bay Rowdies today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Watch USL Championship: Orange County SC at Tampa Bay Rowdies online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rowdies defeated Louisville City FC 3-2 in the semifinals, while Orange County beat San Antonio FC in penalty kicks to get to this point.

    In the regular season, the Rowdies won 23 of their 32 matches, with seven losses and two draws.

    Orange County was second in the Pacific Division, with 15 wins, 10 losses and seven draws. The team won its final five regular-season matches.

    Tampa's Evan Louro was named Goalkeeper of the Year, while Forrest Lasso was named Defender of the Year. The league has not named its MVP yet, but Tampa's Sebastián Guenzatti is one of three finalists for the award.

    Tampa was set to play Phoenix Rising FC last year for the championship, but a COVID-19 outbreak for Tampa led to the match being canceled.

    The Rowdies were the 2012 champions of the NASL, a league that no longer exists. Orange County had never made it past the semifinals before this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

