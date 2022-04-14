UPCN and Ciudad face off in the Argentine Men's Volleyball League final on Thursday in Buenos Aires.

With the series tied 1-1, UPCN and Ciudad meet again in the Argentine men's volleyball final with the team from San Juan looking for its ninth LVA title and Ciudad looks for its first title in the highest national men's category. The series is a best of five, with UPCN taking game one last Thursday and Ciudad leveling the series on Saturday, winning the match three games to two.

How to Watch UPCN vs. Ciudad Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream UPCN vs. Ciudad on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team from San Juan, led by head coach Fabián Armoa, who looks to become the league's winningest team if his team adds a star by winning the series against Ciudad (currently level with the defunct Bolívar on eight titles), won game one played in Núñez 3-1.

The series, which is a rematch from last season's final, continues on Saturday in San Juan with game four and, if a fifth game is necessary, it will take place next Thursday in Buenos Aires due to Ciudad being the No. 1 seed at the end of the regular season, giving the team home-court advantage.

Regional restrictions may apply.