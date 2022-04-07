Skip to main content

How to Watch Voleibol Argentino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Argentina Volleyball Finals start on Thursday when Ciudad takes on UPCN in the best-of-three series.

The Argentina Volleyball league is down to two teams and onThursday they kick off play with regular-season champ Ciudad taking on UPCN.

How to watch Voleibol Argentino today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch the Voleibol Argentino online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ciudad finished the regular season 17-3 and a game ahead of Policial Voley and two games up on their opponent UPCN.

Ciudad then beat Monteros two matches to none in the first round and No. 4 Once Unidos by the same score in the semifinals.

In both series, they won the first match in five sets and swept through the second match.

In the finals, they will take on UPCN, who upset No. 2 Policial Voley two matches to none in the semifinals. It swept the first match and then finished the series off with a 3-1 win on March 31.

They had little trouble in the first round beating No. 6 River Plate two matches to none.

These two teams last played on March 14 with Ciudad winning in four sets. UPCN had won the match prior back in January and isn't going to back down from the regular-season champs.

