Two playoff-bound teams square off in Seattle on Friday night.

Two playoff-bound teams square off when the Portland Winterhawks travel to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds at the ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington on Friday night.

The T-Birds have now won four games in a row heading into Friday night’s clash, while the Winterhawks recently defeated Victoria 5-2 on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream the Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cross Hanas scored twice and helped set up two more goals in a four-point performance as the Winterhawks got some revenge on the Royals in a 5-2 win. After losing to Victoria the night before, Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier stopped 26 of 28 shots in the team’s bounce-back performance.

As for the Thunderbirds, Jared Davidson and Nico Myatovic each scored twice, and Seattle defeated the Tri-City Americans 6-2 in their last game action on Sunday. The win was the ninth of the season for the Thunderbirds against Tri-City, extending their win streak to four games.

In a matchup that could serve as a playoff preview, Portland and Seattle will look to stay hot when they battle on the ice on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply