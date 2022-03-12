Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two playoff-bound teams square off in Seattle on Friday night.

Two playoff-bound teams square off when the Portland Winterhawks travel to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds at the ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington on Friday night.

The T-Birds have now won four games in a row heading into Friday night’s clash, while the Winterhawks recently defeated Victoria 5-2 on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream the Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cross Hanas scored twice and helped set up two more goals in a four-point performance as the Winterhawks got some revenge on the Royals in a 5-2 win. After losing to Victoria the night before, Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier stopped 26 of 28 shots in the team’s bounce-back performance.

As for the Thunderbirds, Jared Davidson and Nico Myatovic each scored twice, and Seattle defeated the Tri-City Americans 6-2 in their last game action on Sunday. The win was the ninth of the season for the Thunderbirds against Tri-City, extending their win streak to four games.

In a matchup that could serve as a playoff preview, Portland and Seattle will look to stay hot when they battle on the ice on Friday night.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
