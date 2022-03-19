Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two playoffs teams square off in Seattle on Saturday night when the Winterhawks take on the Thunderbirds.

As two teams already headed for the WHL playoffs in the Western Conference, the Winterhawks will travel to take on the Thunderbirds on Saturday night in Washington.

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream the Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds game on fuboTV:

The Winterhawks nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback when they fell to the Giants in their last game action. Playing their fourth game in five days and facing a 6-0 deficit, the Winterhawks rattled off five unanswered goals in the final 40 minutes but fell just short in a 6-5 defeat. Marcus Nguyen scored twice for the Hawks during their comeback bid.

As for the Thunderbirds, Reid Schaefer scored twice and added an assist as Seattle dominated the Tri-City Americans at the ShoWare Center on Tuesday night. The two teams combined for three goals in the first two minutes of the second period, but eventually, the Thunderbirds defense took over in the third period, holding Tri-City to just three shots on goal.

Portland and Seattle now gear up for a home-and-home set this weekend, starting with the Thunderbirds hosting the Winterhawks on Saturday.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
