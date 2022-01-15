Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

The Portland Winterhawks travel to Washington to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night.

Only three points separate the Winterhawks and the Thunderbirds in the standings.

Seattle comes into the contest with a 19-9-3 record, which is good enough for third in the Western Conference. Portland trails Seattle by just three points, as the Thunderbirds have a 17-11-3 record.

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks vs Seattle Thunderbirds Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream the Portland Winterhawks vs Seattle Thunderbirds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland is currently on a five-game winning streak and hopes to extend that streak tonight. The Winterhawks have also won nine of their last ten games.

The previous two games for the Thunderbirds have been postponed, but the last game they played was against the Winterhawks and they suffered a 2-0 loss.

Despite the three-point difference that separates these two clubs, Portland has outscored Seattle by five goals even though they're behind them in the standings.

Portland has also given up 15 more goals than Seattle.

Seattle hopes to slow down a charging Winterhawks team, which may be hard considering Portland goaltender Taylor Gauthier has the second-highest save percentage in the WHL.

Regional restrictions may apply.