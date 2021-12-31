Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Seattle Thunderbirds and Portland Winterhawks face on New Year's Eve,
    The Seattle Thunderbirds, second in the Western Conference of the WHL with 19 wins, eight losses and three overtime losses, will go on the road on New Year's Eve to face fifth-place Portland. The Winterhawks have 14 wins, 11 losses and three overtime losses.

    How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

    Live stream the Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These teams have already faced four times this season, with Seattle winning three of those games.

    The most recent meeting was on Nov. 12, with Seattle winning 4-2. 

    Seattle scored three goals in the first half of that game with Henrik Rybinski, Reid Schaefer and Sam Oremba scoring.

    Portland was able to add a James Stefan goal in the second and a Gabe Klassen goal in the third to get things closer, but Tyrel Bauer gave Seattle an insurance goal to make it 4-2.

    For Seattle, Jordan Gustafson and Lucas Svejkovsky have each scored 13 goals on the season, while Kevin Korchinski and Jared Davidson share the team lead in assists at 21 each.

    As for Portland, Gabe Klassen leads the team in goals with 13, while Clay Hanus is the assist leader with 21 on the season.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
