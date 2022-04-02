How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks

The Thunderbirds and Winterhawks battle for third place in the Western Division of the WHL on Saturday night

The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds have both clinched a playoff spot in the WHL, but are jockeying for the third spot in the Western Conference.

How to Watch the WHL Hockey Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live Stream the WHL Hockey Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Winterhawks are currently three points up and while they will still be in third no matter the outcome of Saturday's game, they could put some distance between them with a win.

Portland is coming off a big 5-4 overtime win against the Silvertips on Friday night that helped it bounce back from a 7-3 loss to them last Saturday.

Saturday the Winterhawks go for their second straight win overall and fourth straight win against the Thunderbirds.

Seattle has struggled against the Winterhawks, but are still within striking distance of them in the standings and is looking to pick up a big road win on Saturday night.

The Thunderbirds come into the game winners of four straight and haven't lost since they dropped a 3-0 game to the Winterhawks back on March 20th.

The hot streak has got them to within three points of Portland and with just five games remaining, they need to get the win on Saturday if they want to catch the Winterhawks in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.