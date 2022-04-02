Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Thunderbirds and Winterhawks battle for third place in the Western Division of the WHL on Saturday night

The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds have both clinched a playoff spot in the WHL, but are jockeying for the third spot in the Western Conference.

How to Watch the WHL Hockey Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live Stream the WHL Hockey Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Winterhawks are currently three points up and while they will still be in third no matter the outcome of Saturday's game, they could put some distance between them with a win.

Portland is coming off a big 5-4 overtime win against the Silvertips on Friday night that helped it bounce back from a 7-3 loss to them last Saturday.

Saturday the Winterhawks go for their second straight win overall and fourth straight win against the Thunderbirds.

Seattle has struggled against the Winterhawks, but are still within striking distance of them in the standings and is looking to pick up a big road win on Saturday night.

The Thunderbirds come into the game winners of four straight and haven't lost since they dropped a 3-0 game to the Winterhawks back on March 20th.

The hot streak has got them to within three points of Portland and with just five games remaining, they need to get the win on Saturday if they want to catch the Winterhawks in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks

By Adam Childs51 seconds ago
imago1009937946h
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs. América

By Christine Brown51 seconds ago
USATSI_17982975 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch White Sox at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson51 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_18005464
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Volleyball
College Volleyball

How to Watch USC at UCLA in Men's College Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson (4) defends on a kick by Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero (23) during the second half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami CF

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Minnesota United FC

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy