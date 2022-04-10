Skip to main content

How to Watch WHL Hockey, Spokane Chiefs at Seattle Thunderbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chiefs come to the Emerald City in a tight race for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference against the Thunderbirds in WHL Hockey.

While the Thunderbirds (40-18-4-2) already have a playoff spot secured, the Chiefs (23-37-4-1) are among four teams within two points of each other for the final three places in the Western Conference bracket.

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA)

Live stream the Spokane Chiefs at Seattle Thunderbirds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The WHL is playing its first full schedule since 2018-19 after canceling the playoffs each of the last two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seattle is third in the U.S. Division, seven points behind Portland and 14 back of Everett. The Thunderbirds come in off a 5-4 loss to the Winterhawks on April 2. Seattle battled back from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game on Henrik Rybinski's goal at 11:32 of the third period only to surrender the game-winner a little more than a minute later.

Spokane has won two straight, including a 3-2 overtime victory over Everett on Wednesday night. Nick McCarry scored just 10 seconds into the extra period to give the Chiefs the victory. 

But Seattle has dominated the season series, going 9-2-1 against Spokane. The Chiefs did win the last meeting on Feb. 25, 5-3. 

Jared Davidson has 35 goals and 78 points for the Thunderbirds, while Lukas Svejkovsky has 19 goals and 43 points in 31 games since being acquired from Medicine Hat.

Bear Hughes is Spokane's scoring leader with 23 goals and 64 points. McCarry has 22 tallies.

