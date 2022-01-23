ABC will air four Winter X Games events on Sunday afternoon.

The Winter X Games continue on Sunday, with ABC set to televise four events beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Winter X Games Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream the Winter X Games game on fuboTV:

Those four events are the Jeep Men's Ski Slopestyle, Women's Ski SuperPipe, Trevor Kennison Big Air Jump and Jeep Women's Snowboard Slopestyle.

In Men's Ski Slopestyle, keep an eye on Nick Goepper, who won gold in the event in last year's X Games. A silver medalist in the 2018 Winter Olympics, Goepper is expected to compete in Beijing for this year's Olympics.

In Women's Ski SuperPipe, none of last year's medalists return, but keep an eye on Kelly Sildaru and Hanna Faulhaber.

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle features all three of last year's medal winners back, led by gold medalist Jamie Anderson., who has also won gold in slopestyle at two Olympics.

The Trevor Kennison Big Air Jump isn't a competitive event, but will feature snowboarded Trevor Kennison — who was mostly paralyzed in an accident seven years ago — becoming the first adaptive athlete to ever hit the X Games Big Air jump.

