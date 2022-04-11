Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Draft: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who'll be picked first overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft will be held on Monday night in New York City, with former collegiate stars like Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith vying to be drafted first overall.

How to Watch 2022 WNBA Draft Today:

Date: April 11, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the 2022 WNBA Draft on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Washington Mystics were set to pick first, but a trade last week sent the first pick to the Atlanta Dream. Meanwhile, the rebuilding Indiana Fever have three of the first six picks.

In addition to Howard and Smith, players like Ole Miss center Shakira Austin, Louisville forward Emily Engstler and Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell are expected to hear their names called in the first round.

If Howard goes first overall, she would be the first Kentucky player ever taken with the No. 1 pick. Smith would be the second Baylor player after Brittney Griner in 2013.

Last year, the Dallas Wings chose Texas center Charli Collier with the No. 1 pick. Michaela Onyenwere, the No. 6 pick by New York, went on to win Rookie of the Year.

With the small amount of openings in the W, even first-rounders aren't guaranteed a spot. The No. 4 pick last year, Kysre Gondrezick, was released this offseason by the Fever, while last year's No. 8 pick, Shyla Heal, lasted just a couple of weeks into the 2021 season before Chicago traded her and she was subsequently waived.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

