Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky stream: Watch online, TV channel

The best two teams in the eastern conference clash with the Sun and Sky facing off today.

The Sun look to even the season series against the Sky, while taking back the top spot in the eastern conference standings today on the road. Both teams are playing really good basketball with the Sky winning eight of their last 10 games and the Sun winning seven of their last 10 games.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot is the player of the week for the eastern conference after she led her team to another great week.

In its first game this season, Chicago won 83-79 with clutch free throws down the stretch after a small fourth-quarter rally to take the lead. The game was competitive from the opening tip to the start of the fourth quarter with Connecticut holding just a three-point lead.

Emma Meesseman and Candace Parker combined for 44 points on 16-24 shooting (8-8 from the line) as they paced the offense.

On the other side, Brionna Jones came off the bench for 20 points to lead Connecticut as its starters, other than DeWanna Bonner (18 points) were bottled up, combining for just 36 total points.

