The two best teams in the Western Conference take the court when the Aces take on the Storm on Wednesday.

Wednesday in the WNBA feels like the conference finals with the best two teams in the East clashing, as well as the best teams in the West when the Aces (14-4) and Storm (11-7) face off. The game today has a lot of consequences, especially for Seattle as it tries to catch up with the juggernaut in Las Vegas while also mixing in former MVP Tina Charles into its rotation.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA)

So much has changed since the same since the last time Las Vegas and Seattle shared a court, which saw A’ja Wilson lead her team to a win with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

All five starters were in double figures for Las Vegas with only six bench points, which has become the pattern for it this season.

A pattern that has allowed the Aces to maintain themselves at the top of the standings has been Kelsey Plum going from Sixth Player of the Year to a 20.7 point per game starter this year.

In that first game, Las Vegas swarmed Seattle for a 27-15 final period, which was the difference in the game. Late-game execution and 40 minutes of great basketball is the only way to beat this Las Vegas team.

If Charles debuts today, that will give Seattle the edge in former No. 1 overall picks with four (Sue Bird, Charles, Loyd and Stewart) to Las Vegas’ three (Plum, Wilson and Jackie Young) filling the court with draft pedigree.

