How to Watch Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The rollercoaster season for the Mercury continues as they face off with the Fever on Wednesday.

Will the real Mercury (8-12) please stand up? This season, Phoenix started with two former MVPs and a third star, two straight wins against the Storm and looked like a contender. Since then, the Mercury have gone 6-12 and only have one of those MVPs on their roster as they are closer to the bottom of the standings with today’s opponent, the Fever (5-16), than the top.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In its last two games, both wins, Phoenix has leaned into their dynamic backcourt of Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith after letting Tina Charles walk out the door and into the arms of Seattle for the rest of this season.

The backcourt duo has traded star performances, combining for 44 points exactly in each of the last two games.

Taurasi went off for 27 points in the team's last game against Indiana, splashing everything from three going 7-for-15 from deep while Diggins-Smith went for 26 points against the Wings, her former team.

