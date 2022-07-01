How to Watch Aces at Lynx: Stream WNBA Live

A’ja Wilson and the Aces look to get back to the top of the standings against the Lynx on Friday night.

For the first time this season, the Las Vegas Aces (14-5) are not at the top of the WNBA standings as they come off of a loss after going 6-4 in their last 10 games. Before that, they were 8-1 and crushing teams. Las Vegas hits the road to take on the Minnesota Lynx (6-14) who are struggling this season but still have Sylvia Fowles and coming off a win in their last game.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Minnesota is coming in off a win and a great performance from Moriah Jefferson with her first career triple-double:

These teams have matched up twice this season. Back in mid-May, they snuck out with a 93-87 win after entering the final period with just a four-point lead. Jackie Young went for 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting as the starters scored 87 of the team's 93 total points.

Then two weeks ago, Las Vegas needed everything to come from behind and beat Minnesota in a 96-95 nail-biter.

The starters scored 91 of the team's 96 points as Wilson and Kelsey Plum combined for 46 points to lead their team to a win.

Minnesota has the talent, leadership and ability to rise up the standings and get back into the playoff picture, but that has to start sooner versus later with the season already two-thirds of the way through.

Regional restrictions may apply.