How to Watch Sparks at Wings: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sparks and Wings are both on the fringes of the playoffs entering their matchup in WNBA action on Friday.

If the playoffs started today, the Dallas Wings (9-11) would just sneak into the playoffs despite being under .500 while the Los Angeles Sparks (7-11) would be on the outside looking in. Neither team has had the kind of season so far that it set out to have, but the final third of the schedule could be its moment to make an impact and get into the playoffs, much like last season's champion.

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The final score was deceiving in their last game as Dallas entered the final period with a 16-point lead.

Arike Ogunbowale went off for 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists as the young star continued to play great this season.

This season, Ogunbowale is third in the WNBA in scoring at 19.3 points per game and second in three-point makes per game at 3.1.

Back in their first game this season, Los Angeles held Ogunbowlae to just 16 points and was able to hold onto its early lead for a 93-91 win.

The season series is tied and both teams are looking to keep pace with the rest of the teams in the standings that are competing for the final playoff slots this year.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
