How to Watch Fever at Storm: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Storm are right there in the mix again this season as they welcome in the Fever on Friday.

Despite their up-and-down start to the season, the Seattle Storm (12-7) are just two games behind the Aces for the top spot in the western conference and the best record in the WNBA. They take on the worst team in the league today, the Indiana Fever (5-16), who have lost three games in a row, eight of their last 10 and are starting to separate themselves (again) as the worst team in the league.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In her Seattle debut, former MVP Tina Charles came off the bench for four points and five rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Much like her short time with the Mercury, Charles is attempting to fit into a good team and play a role, which is very different for her. Over her career, Charles is used to being a bucket machine, the fulcrum of the offense and the star.

If Charles can buy into a role off the bench to put pressure on teams with some scoring while Breanna Stewart rests or in some rotations with Stewart then this will be a great partnership.

This is the first game of the season between these two teams, which takes any Sue Bird retirement tour emotion off the table.

Regional restrictions may apply.

