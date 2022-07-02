Can the Mercury make it four wins in a row against the champs, the Sky, when the two WNBA teams meet on Saturday?

The 2021 WNBA season ended with these teams on the court as the Sky (14-5) defeated the Mercury (9-12) for the championship. This season, Chicago has come out like a team ready to defend its championship with the best record in the Eastern Conference, while its opponents today has struggled until its recent three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Chicago is also playing great right now, winning four games in a row and eight of its last 10 games. Last season, the Sky limped into the playoffs due to injuries and inconsistent play, before putting it all together for the championship.

Now, they just have it all put together and have the entire WNBA on notice.

During their four-game winning streak, the Sky have defeated the Aces, Sparks, Lynx and Sun.

For the Mercury, they are riding a three-game winning streak with wins against the Wings and Fever (twice).

Since coming to terms on a release of former MVP Tina Charles, the team has played better and more cohesively.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi have taken the reins of the team and have them playing better overall. This will be their biggest test and a chance to show the rest of the WNBA they are still contenders despite their rough start.

