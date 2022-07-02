Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Mercury make it four wins in a row against the champs, the Sky, when the two WNBA teams meet on Saturday?

The 2021 WNBA season ended with these teams on the court as the Sky (14-5) defeated the Mercury (9-12) for the championship. This season, Chicago has come out like a team ready to defend its championship with the best record in the Eastern Conference, while its opponents today has struggled until its recent three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Chicago is also playing great right now, winning four games in a row and eight of its last 10 games. Last season, the Sky limped into the playoffs due to injuries and inconsistent play, before putting it all together for the championship.

Now, they just have it all put together and have the entire WNBA on notice.

During their four-game winning streak, the Sky have defeated the Aces, Sparks, Lynx and Sun.

For the Mercury, they are riding a three-game winning streak with wins against the Wings and Fever (twice).

Since coming to terms on a release of former MVP Tina Charles, the team has played better and more cohesively.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi have taken the reins of the team and have them playing better overall. This will be their biggest test and a chance to show the rest of the WNBA they are still contenders despite their rough start.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18614628
WNBA

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week Three

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Pittsfield Suns at Nashua Silver Knights

By Phil Watsonjust now
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
CHASE ELLIOTT
NASCAR Cup Series

Kwik Trip 250, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
FIA World Touring Car
Auto Racing

How to Watch FIA World Touring Car Cup: Race of Portugal 2022

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy