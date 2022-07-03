Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Elena Delle Donne and her Mystics take on Jonquel Jones and the Sun on Sunday in this huge WNBA showdown.

The Sun (13-7) already have one more loss than they did all of last season as the rest of the WNBA is catching up with their talented, well-rounded team and as they sacrifice a little from their defense to be more explosive offensively. They welcome in the Mystics (13-9) today, in a star-studded battle ahead of All-Star week as former two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne takes on reigning MVP Jonquel Jones

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV:

Washington took care of business against the Dream in its last game (92-74) behind a well-balanced offense, with six players scoring nine or more points:

Delle Donne has played in four of the team's last five games and overall in their last three as she is coming off of the every-other-game plan to be more available.

The team kept their heads above water without Delle Donne, going 3-5 without her and 10-4 with her in the lineup.

In their last game head-to-head, Washington took the win 71-63 in a defensive grind that saw a shorthanded Connecticut team fall, despite Jones putting up another monster double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds.

These two teams are going to grind things out on the defensive end, that is what makes them great. They are two of the three best overall defenses in the WNBA this season.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
