How to Watch Liberty at Sparks

Both the Liberty (8-11) and the Sparks (8-11) come in with the same record and tied for the final spot in the playoffs if they started today. With roughly 10 games left for each team before the playoffs, every game starts to have added pressure and meaning. This is the first of three games between the teams, which could all be huge for tiebreakers five weeks from today.

Nneka Ogwumike was named Player of the Week after leading her team to a 2-2 record. She put up 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

This is an important game for Los Angeles to get an advantage against New York with the next two games against each other taking place in New York at the beginning of August.

While these are two very different teams from last season, they split their two games last season The teams both finished with 159 points scored in those two games, each winning a close three-point nail-biter.

Los Angeles has the fifth best scoring offense with 82.1 points per game and the second to last ranked defense at 86.1 points allowed per game.

Ogwumike is leading the charge for the offense this season with 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

On the other side for New York, they are leaning more into their defense with 81.2 points allowed (sixth in the WNBA), as their offense continues to struggle with just 77.5 points per game, last in the league.

The offense is struggling despite getting a very strong individual season from Sabrina Ionescu with 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

