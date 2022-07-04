Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fireworks are set to go off with western conference rivals Phoenix Mercury taking on the Los Angeles Sparks today.

The Sparks (9-11) have won two games in a row and are starting to right the ship after their early-season struggles. They take on a Mercury (9-13) team that is trying to do just the same, but it seems to be one step forward and one step back as of late. Reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Nneka Ogwumike looks to make it three games in a row against Diana Taurasi and Phoenix today.

Los Angeles took care of the Liberty (84-74) in their last game out behind 22 points from Ogwumike:

So far this season these teams have split their two games with Los Angeles winning the first game at home. In that game, Phoenix attempted a final-period rally, but came up short as Ogwumike and Liz Cambage combined for 44 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to pace their team to a win.

Then, two weeks later Phoenix got their win back at home with another impressive final period.

They took the game 81-74 in the end behind 29 points from Skylar Diggins-Smith and 19 points and seven assists from Diana Taurasi.

Since that last game, Phoenix has gone 3-4 overall and Los Angeles 4-4 as neither team can seem to find any momentum this season beyond a two or three-game win streak, which is almost always followed by a three or four-game losing streak.

Can these teams gain some much-needed momentum with more than half the season already complete?

