How to Watch Sun at Wings

The Sun are coming off a dramatic comeback win as they take aim at the Wings on Tuesday.

The Sun (14-7) are rising after their last win, coming back from a 17-point deficit to beat the Mystics. They head to Dallas to take on the Wings (9-12).

This season has seen a lot of parity in the WNBA after Connecticut dominated last season, before losing in the playoffs. Now just past the halfway point of the season, the Sun are looking to get back to where they were last year.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The game seemed lost for Connecticut in the third quarter after falling behind by 17 points, but the team showed why it is a championship contender.

In that comeback, Connecticut outscored Washington 32-17 in the second half and then won overtime 8-6 to get the win.

Alyssa Thomas went for 23 points and nine rebounds, while the rest of the starters contributed 47 points.

Earlier this season these teams split their back-to-back games in Connecticut with Dallas winning 85-77 in the first game and then Connecticut returning the favor with a monster 99-68 win.

Those games came back in late May, with Connecticut going 9-5 since then and Dallas going 4-9.

This is the last game of the season between these two teams, giving the winner the tiebreaker if that comes into play for the playoffs when they begin in August.

