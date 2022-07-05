Skip to main content

How to Watch Storm at Fever: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off a loss, the Seattle Storm look to bounce back on the road against the Indiana Fever, one of the lower ranked teams in the WNBA today.

After seeming to find their footing and rhythm this season, the Storm (13-8) are coming off a loss and look to rebound against the lowly Fever (5-17). Seattle is still in second place in the western conference and only two games behind the Aces, despite their elite early-season play and the erratic early-season play of Seattle. A trip to Indiana could be exactly what Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird need to get back on track today.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA)

Watch Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In their last head-to-head game, Seattle came out on top 73-57 putting on the clamps defensively and getting nine points off the bench from Tina Charles:

Charles moved up to number four all-time in scoring in WNBA history in that game, passing Candice Dupree.

The young Indiana roster is trying to find the right pieces and right rotation with NaLyssa Smith as the future of the team, with fellow rookies Lexie Hull, Destanni Henderson and Emily Engstler all finding their place.

Playing veteran teams like Seattle are great opportunities to learn and see what it takes to go from last place in the WNBA to a playoff threat, which is very possible, with the talent Indiana has on the roster.

Regional restrictions may apply.

