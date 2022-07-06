Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dream are right on the heels of the Mystics as they take the court to face off on Wednesday in this WNBA showdown.

The Eastern Conference has been all about parity at the top with the Mystics (13-10) in third place and the rising Dream (10-11) sitting in fourth place. 

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Elena Delle Donne sat out the last game for Washington which led to a two-point loss to the Sun where the Mystics were up by as many as 17 points in the third quarter before eventually losing in overtime.

That was an impressive showing for the team, but if they had their star, could they have held off Connecticut for their third win in a row?

The last time Delle Donne was on the court was in the game before where she put up 11 points in a win over Atlanta. In that game, it was all about balance for the Washington offense as four players scored in double figures, led by Natasha Cloud’s 18 points to pace them for 92 points in an 18-point win.

The Atlanta offense struggled, especially from the starters as the group combined for 37 points on 14-for-39 shooting.

Regional restrictions may apply.

