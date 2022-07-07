How to Watch Sky at Fever

The Sky look to get back on track against the Fever on Thursday.

The defending champions are coming off a tough loss in their last game, snapping the Sky’s five-game winning streak. They can get back on track against the worst team in the WNBA, the Fever (5-18), who have found a way to play Chicago as tough as any team in the league this year.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Indiana has played Chicago (15-6) tough this season, including a 89-87 win in their last game behind a career-high 26 points from rookie NaLyssa Smith.

The first time these teams played this season, the Sky had to battle with Indiana to the final minutes as they snuck out with a 95-90 win after trailing by seven points at the half. Chicago finished with six players in double figures, led by Candace Parker’s 16 points. Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Indiana with 25 points.

In the loss for the Sky, Parker sat out and Kahleah Copper went for 28 points with only two other players in double figures overall.

Indiana has played this team tough with both games coming down to one or two possessions down the stretch. Expect another great matchup.

