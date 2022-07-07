How to Watch Liberty at Aces

The Aces have looked beatable recently as they welcome in the struggling Liberty on Wednesday in this WNBA matchup.

The Aces (15-6) started the season like a house on fire and looked unstoppable with their quality defense and supernova offense. However, they have started to look a little more human as of late after losing by 31 points in their last game. They have gone 2-4 in their last six games. Regardless, the Aces invite in the struggling Liberty (8-12), who are on a two-game losing streak themselves entering today.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

During this six-game stretch, Las Vegas has seen its offense put up 83.3 points per game and its defense allow 89.8 points nightly to its opponents.

As the season has moved past the halfway point, Las Vegas went from being the uncrowned champions and favorites this year to a team looking for answers on the defensive end and.

Entering today, Kelsey Plum is leading the WNBA in minutes per game at 34.1, tied with her teammate Jackie Young.

Dearica Hamby (30.0) and A’Ja Wilson (29.9) are also both in the top 25 in minutes per game.

The minute load has the potential to cause trouble in the second half of the season and then in the playoffs for a team that has one goal: to win the championship.

Getting more from its bench will be something Las Vegas might need to consider for the second half of the season, especially with a talent like Riquna Williams there. She is putting up 5.8 points per game in 15.8 minutes to lead the second unit and could probably do more with more time.

