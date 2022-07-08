How to Watch Storm at Sparks

Watch out, here come the Sparks with three straight wins as they host the Storm on Thursday night in this WNBA matchup.

The final third of the season makes games like today’s match between the red-hot Sparks (10-11) and the steady Storm (14-8) even more important for playoff seeding and the fate of these teams. Los Angeles and Seattle both started off this season on the wrong foot but have righted the ship as they clash head-to-head now, playing closer to their best basketball today.

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

In its first game this season, Seattle was able to hold on for an 83-80 win despite a late push by Los Angeles in the final period.

Breanna Stewart put up 28 points and seven rebounds to lead her team to the win while Los Angeles got 45 points from Ogwumike and Liz Cambage.

Los Angeles took the second game to even the series, 85-77 behind another fourth-quarter run. Ogwumike led the way again in her MVP-caliber season this year with 24 points, filling up the stat sheet across the board.

When Seattle and Los Angeles take the court, they are putting their own legitimate MVP candidates on the floor with the potential to beat any team in the league.

During its three-game winning streak, Los Angeles has seen Ogwumike step up with 22 points per game on 57.4% shooting with only one three-point attempt. She is being forceful in the half-court and dynamic in the open court to score points at a high level.

