How to Watch Storm at Sparks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch out, here come the Sparks with three straight wins as they host the Storm on Thursday night in this WNBA matchup.

The final third of the season makes games like today’s match between the red-hot Sparks (10-11) and the steady Storm (14-8) even more important for playoff seeding and the fate of these teams. Los Angeles and Seattle both started off this season on the wrong foot but have righted the ship as they clash head-to-head now, playing closer to their best basketball today.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In its first game this season, Seattle was able to hold on for an 83-80 win despite a late push by Los Angeles in the final period.

Breanna Stewart put up 28 points and seven rebounds to lead her team to the win while Los Angeles got 45 points from Ogwumike and Liz Cambage.

Los Angeles took the second game to even the series, 85-77 behind another fourth-quarter run. Ogwumike led the way again in her MVP-caliber season this year with 24 points, filling up the stat sheet across the board.

When Seattle and Los Angeles take the court, they are putting their own legitimate MVP candidates on the floor with the potential to beat any team in the league.

During its three-game winning streak, Los Angeles has seen Ogwumike step up with 22 points per game on 57.4% shooting with only one three-point attempt. She is being forceful in the half-court and dynamic in the open court to score points at a high level.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Sparks

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) waits in the on deck circle during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
USATSI_18641602
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson34 minutes ago
USATSI_18587010
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas34 minutes ago
P3IC3VPODJCSBL5OXJRKKEPDNI
entertainment

How to Watch Fatal Flaw Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina34 minutes ago
149651_9246
entertainment

How to Watch Good Trouble Mid-Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy