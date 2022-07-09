WNBA All-Star Weekend kicks off with the 3-Point Contest Featuring rookie Rhyne Howard and the Skills Challenge today.

It is All-Star Weekend for the WNBA as they get started with All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge. Six sharpshooters will attempt to win the 3-Point Contest with eight players teamed with an athlete from the Elite Youth Basketball League to showcase their skills.

How to Watch 2022 WNBA 3-Point and Skills Challenge today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The 2021 WNBA All-Star weekend featured highlights, moments and the best players in the game today on full display:

The 3-Point Contest started back in 2006 when Dawn Staley won the first event that ran for four of the next five years before being shelved until 2017.

Since it came back, Allie Quigley has won the event three times (2017, 2018, 2021) with Shekinna Stricklen throwing her in 2019.

This year’s field features Quigley as she attempts to win her fourth title, Kelsey Plum, Ariel Atkins, Rhyne Howard, Jewel Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale.

This season Plum leads the league in made three’s (71) with Ogunbowale tied for second (67). Loyd, Howard and Atkins are all in the Top 10 in makes as well while Quigley, the three-time champion only has 28 made threes this season after starting the season injured.

For the Skills Challenge, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, Howard (double-duty), Plum (double-duty), Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith (rookie) and Azurá Stevens make up the field.

The Skills Challenge has only been an event five times with Seimone Augustus (2006), Becky Hammon (2007), Cappie Pondexter, Sophia Young and Charde Houston (2009), Renee Montgomery (2010) and Diamond DeShields (2019) winning.

