Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 WNBA 3-Point and Skills Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

WNBA All-Star Weekend kicks off with the 3-Point Contest Featuring rookie Rhyne Howard and the Skills Challenge today.

It is All-Star Weekend for the WNBA as they get started with All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge. Six sharpshooters will attempt to win the 3-Point Contest with eight players teamed with an athlete from the Elite Youth Basketball League to showcase their skills.

How to Watch 2022 WNBA 3-Point and Skills Challenge today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch 2022 WNBA 3-Point and Skills Challenge online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The 2021 WNBA All-Star weekend featured highlights, moments and the best players in the game today on full display:

The 3-Point Contest started back in 2006 when Dawn Staley won the first event that ran for four of the next five years before being shelved until 2017.

Since it came back, Allie Quigley has won the event three times (2017, 2018, 2021) with Shekinna Stricklen throwing her in 2019.

This year’s field features Quigley as she attempts to win her fourth title, Kelsey Plum, Ariel Atkins, Rhyne Howard, Jewel Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale.

This season Plum leads the league in made three’s (71) with Ogunbowale tied for second (67). Loyd, Howard and Atkins are all in the Top 10 in makes as well while Quigley, the three-time champion only has 28 made threes this season after starting the season injured.

For the Skills Challenge, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, Howard (double-duty), Plum (double-duty), Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith (rookie) and Azurá Stevens make up the field.

The Skills Challenge has only been an event five times with Seimone Augustus (2006), Becky Hammon (2007), Cappie Pondexter, Sophia Young and Charde Houston (2009), Renee Montgomery (2010) and Diamond DeShields (2019) winning.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

2022 WNBA 3-Point and Skills Challenge

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Soccer

Netherlands vs. Sweden stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch 2022 WNBA 3-Point and Skills Challenge

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
USATSI_18663801
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at White Sox

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Tony Romo golf
Golf

How to Watch American Century Championship, Second Round

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Kyle Schwarber on the Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy