It is time for the real fireworks as the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game tips off with Team A’ja Wilson vs. Team Breanna Stewart today.

The WNBA always finds ways to be innovative as last season the All-Star Game featured the Team USA Women’s National team against the best overall in the WNBA not on the roster. This season they switched it up with the team captains format as A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart put together their teams.

How to Watch 2022 WNBA All-Star Game: Team A’ja Wilson vs. Team Breanna Stewart today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Last season Team WNBA took down the Team USA Women’s National team 93-85 in Las Vegas, Nevada with Arike Ogunbowale winning MVP:

This season Wilson was the heavy fan favorite in voting with Stewart in second place setting them up as the team captains.

In the All-Star draft Wilson took Candace Parker (Sky) with the first overall pick, then put together the rest of her team with Kelsey Plum (Aces), Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty, acquired for Nneka Ogwumike in a trade), rookie Rhyne Howard (Dream), Dearica Hamby (Aces), Courtney Vandersloot (Sky), Ariel Atkins (Sun), Brionna Jones (Sun) and Natasha Howard (Liberty)

Team Stewart took Jackie Young (Aces) with her first pick to spite Wilson with her teammate.

The rest of the team features Jonquel Jones (Sun), Nneka Ogwumike (Sparks), Jewel Loyd (Storm), Kahleah Copper (Sky), Skyler Diggins-Smith (Mercury), Alyssa Thomas (Sun), Arike Ogunbowale (Wings) and Emma Meesseman (Sky).

The other trade featured a swap of Sue Bird (Storm) to Team Wilson for Sylvia Fowles (Lynx).

Wilson has her head coach Becky Hammon coaching her All-Star team with James Wade, Chicago’s head coach holding the clipboard for Stewart's team.

