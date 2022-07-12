How to Watch Wings at Storm: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel

The WNBA returns from the All-Star break as games tips off today with the Dallas Wings facing the Seattle Storm.

The Dallas Wings (10-12) and Seattle Storm (15-8) will play on Tuesday as the WNBA season resumes after the All-Star break. The Wings are trying to cling to a playoff spot, while the Storm are aiming for the top of the standings.

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Arike Ogunbowale went for 11 points in her second All-Star Game along with Breanna Stewart’s 14 points in their loss this weekend as part of Team Stewart:

Also in that game, Sue Bird dished out six assists in her final All-Star Game and start, while Jewel Loyd added in 21 points off the bench on 7-13 shooting from three.

The focus now shifts to Stewart, Bird and Loyd taking on Ogunbowale as opponents and potential playoff foes.

Since starting the season 5-5, Seattle has stepped up to go 10-3 since then including two wins over Dallas in the process.

They played two games back-to-back in early June in Texas with Seattle winning 89-88 and 84-79 in the two games. Both games were tough battles seeing the teams take the games down to the final few minutes and only decided by two possessions.

Entering today, Seattle is just a half-game behind Las Vegas for first in the western conference. Las Vegas started off 10-2 and looked nearly unbeatable, before going 5-5 in their last 10 games, the inverse of the Seattle season.

