Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever stream: Watch online, TV channel

During the 2022 WNBA All-Star weekend, the Sun (14-8) were well-represented as Jonquel Jones made it to the second round of the Skills Challenge and also went off in the all-star game itself. They struggled heading into the weekend, so the break and positive play hopefully recharged them for the next part of the season, giving them Jones and company some momentum.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Jones scored 29 points and 13 rebounds in her team's loss at the 2022 WNBA All-Star game.

Alyssa Thomas came off the bench for four points and eight rebounds in the game, picking up the loss along with Jonquel.

Also, in the all-star game, Brionna Jones added 10 points and four rebounds off the bench for the winning team getting the best of her star teammate.

They start the final run of the season post-all-star weekend with the Fever (5-19), who have lost six games in a row, eight of their last 10 games overall and all three games against Connecticut this season. They have separated themselves from the rest of the WNBA as the clear and away worst team in the league this season.

