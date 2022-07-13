Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever tip-off the post WNBA All-Star break today.

During the 2022 WNBA All-Star weekend, the Sun (14-8) were well-represented as Jonquel Jones made it to the second round of the Skills Challenge and also went off in the all-star game itself. They struggled heading into the weekend, so the break and positive play hopefully recharged them for the next part of the season, giving them Jones and company some momentum.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Jones scored 29 points and 13 rebounds in her team's loss at the 2022 WNBA All-Star game.

Alyssa Thomas came off the bench for four points and eight rebounds in the game, picking up the loss along with Jonquel.

Also, in the all-star game, Brionna Jones added 10 points and four rebounds off the bench for the winning team getting the best of her star teammate.

They start the final run of the season post-all-star weekend with the Fever (5-19), who have lost six games in a row, eight of their last 10 games overall and all three games against Connecticut this season. They have separated themselves from the rest of the WNBA as the clear and away worst team in the league this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
college soccer
Soccer

Sweden vs. Switzerland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 11

By Phil Watson4 hours ago
tottenham
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur FC vs K-League All-Stars

By Christine Brown5 hours ago
HAWKS SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Clippers: Live Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas13 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy