Aces vs. Liberty stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to get back on track against the New York Liberty today.

With All-Star Weekend in their rearview mirror and an uncharacteristically rough 5-5 stretch behind them, the Aces (16-7) look to get back to the top of the standings before the end of the season. They got back on track with a win against the Liberty (9-14) to start their post-all-star run and play them again today.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The Aces held on after building a 52-28 halftime lead to defeat New York 107-101 as they continued to score but struggled on the defensive end:

In the win, Las Vegas looked terrific early with a 30-16 first quarter and an even more impressive 22-12 second quarter to put it all together. 

The starters finished with 95 of the team's 107 points, led by Kelsey Plum’s 27 points and A’Ja Wilson’s 23 points and 14 rebounds.

For New York, Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 27 points and five assists, with Natasha Howard chipping in 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Sami Whitcomb came off the bench for 17 points, hitting five threes to get there and fuel the near comeback for New York.

Going back to before the All-Star game, this is the third straight game between Las Vegas and New York, with each team picking up a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

