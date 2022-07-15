How to Watch Sun at Dream: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sun at Dream: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dream have dropped two straight games with a tough matchup against the Sun going down on Friday.

The Atlanta Dream (10-13) are in the thick of the WNBA playoff race but have lost two in a row and five of their last seven heading into Friday night's matchup with the Sun (15-8) at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta. The Connecticut Sun come in off a win but haven't put consecutive victories together in nearly a month.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Sun won at Indiana on Wednesday, 89-81, leading the entire way and taking a 19-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jonquel Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP, scored 20 points to go with 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Connecticut, while DeWanna Bonner tossed in 19 while Alyssa Thomas finished with seven assists.

On Tuesday, the Dream lost at defending WNBA champion Chicago 90-75. The Sky took control with a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter, taking the lead with 6:04 remaining and never looking back. Cheyenne Parker paced Atlanta with 14 points, while Tiffany Hayes finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. 

Kia Vaughn blocked four shots in nine minutes for the Dream but also committed four turnovers and went zero-for-three shooting.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
