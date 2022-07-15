How to Watch Lynx at Fever: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

The Fever have dropped seven straight games to fall to last place while the Lynx have surged as of late as they meet on Friday.

The Minnesota Lynx (9-16) are still in the mix for a playoff berth with five wins in their last six games while the Indiana Fever (5-20) have dropped seven in a row and own the WNBA's worst record. The teams meet Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Minnesota had its five-game winning streak halted on Thursday, falling at home to the Wings 92-87. The Lynx trailed 48-27 at the half before getting back into the game with a 30-14 third-quarter surge. Rachel Banham knocked down a three-pointer with 23.2 seconds left to get Minnesota to within three at 88-85 before Dallas closed it out.

Banham came off the bench to score 24 points for the Lynx while Sylvia Fowles went for 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Indiana also lost its last game at home, falling to the Sun on Wednesday 89-81. The Fever never led in the game and trailed by double digits until the closing seconds. Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for Indiana while NaLyssa Smith went for a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Fever are 2-0 against the Lynx this season, including an 84-80 win at Target Center in Minneapolis when they last met on June 12.

