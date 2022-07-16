How to Watch Sky at Wings

The Sky go for their fourth straight win on Saturday when they head to Dallas to take on the Wings

The Sky have been very good this year and currently sit a game up on the Aces for first place in the league with an 18-6 record.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

They come into Saturday's game on a four-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine games.

They haven't played the Wings yet this year, but will play them twice in the next three games and three times in the next seven games.

Saturday they will look to get a win in their first meeting and stay at the top of the standings.

The Wings, though, will be looking to pull off a big upset and win their second straight game.

The Wings are coming into Saturday's game fresh off a 92-87 win over the Lynx. The win was their second in the last three games and have moved them to 11-13 on the season.

It has been an up and down season for the Wings and Saturday they are looking to get a signature win and take down the top team in the league.

