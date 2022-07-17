Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The struggling Fever take on one of the WNBA's elite squads in Seattle in the Storm in what should be a one-sided WNBA matchup.

The Fever (5-21) have lost eight straight and are for all intents and purposes out of playoff contention already. They head to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Sunday to face the Storm (16-8), who have won three straight and five of their last six.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream the Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Indiana's most recent setback came Friday in an 87-77 loss at home to the Lynx. Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench to score 18 points for the Fever, but a big third quarter from Minnesota carried it to the win. Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points while NaLyssa Smith grabbed nine rebounds.

Seattle opened a two-game homestand on Tuesday with an 83-74 win over the Wings. Breanna Stewart led the way with 19 points, 15 of them coming in the second half as the Storm took control. Recently signed Tina Charles came off the bench for 11 points and nine rebounds and retiring superstar Sue Bird had seven assists.

Indiana has lost two lopsided decisions to Seattle this season, losing both ends of a home-and-home on July 1 and 5. The Storm won 73-57 at home before recording a 95-73 win at Indianapolis.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18617221
PGA Tour

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18390807 (3)
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

By Phil Watsonjust now
Aston Villa Leeds United
Soccer

How to Watch Aston Villa in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter16 minutes ago
imago0042315067h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Monterrey

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_18694065
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
arsenal
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy