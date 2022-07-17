The struggling Fever take on one of the WNBA's elite squads in Seattle in the Storm in what should be a one-sided WNBA matchup.

The Fever (5-21) have lost eight straight and are for all intents and purposes out of playoff contention already. They head to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Sunday to face the Storm (16-8), who have won three straight and five of their last six.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Indiana's most recent setback came Friday in an 87-77 loss at home to the Lynx. Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench to score 18 points for the Fever, but a big third quarter from Minnesota carried it to the win. Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points while NaLyssa Smith grabbed nine rebounds.

Seattle opened a two-game homestand on Tuesday with an 83-74 win over the Wings. Breanna Stewart led the way with 19 points, 15 of them coming in the second half as the Storm took control. Recently signed Tina Charles came off the bench for 11 points and nine rebounds and retiring superstar Sue Bird had seven assists.

Indiana has lost two lopsided decisions to Seattle this season, losing both ends of a home-and-home on July 1 and 5. The Storm won 73-57 at home before recording a 95-73 win at Indianapolis.

