How to Watch Aces at Sun

In the preseason the odds on favorite WNBA Finals match-up was the game on the schedule today, the Aces (17-7) and the Sun (16-8). Neither team is moving at the same pace as they were last season, but they are both at the top of the standings and close out their season series against each other in what could still be a WNBA Finals preview today.

Connecticut has won both of their games since the All-Star game, with a massive 93-68 win over the Dream in the their last game:

Looking back at their first two games, back in late May, Las Vegas won the first game 89-81 edging out Connecticut period by period led by A’ja Wilson’s 24 points and 14 rebounds and Jackie Young’s 21 points and five rebounds.

The Las Vegas bench added in only four points from Kiah Stokes as they won the game at the free-throw line, going 17-20 as a team.

Then in the second game, Connecticut won the next game behind a monster 37-22 first quarter that paced their 97-90 win.

Jonquel Jones, who is unavailable today due to health and safety protocols, led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds, with DeWanna Bonner filling up the stat sheet with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Connecticut dominated the glass in their win and matched Las Vegas from three at the free-throw line. Two factors that are keys to their success as a team.

Today breaks the season series tie, wins any potential tiebreakers and gives one of these teams bragging rights when the playoffs start.

