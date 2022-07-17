How to Watch Lynx at Mystics

The Lynx come in off a win at Indiana while Mystics want to bounce back from loss at Phoenix in this Sunday afternoon WNBA matchup.

The Lynx (10-16) are heating up of late, with four wins in their last five games to enter the mosh pit that is the race for the final three WNBA playoff spots. The Mystics (15-11) are safely above that fray for now but return to the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington off a loss at Phoenix.

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Minnesota picked up a win at Indiana on Friday, 87-77. The Lynx are one of six teams within a game-and-a-half of the final three playoff positions. Kayla McBride went off for a season-high 28 points against the Fever while Sylvia Fowles finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mystics have won four of six but had to settle for a Western split after losing to the Mercury 80-75 on Thursday. Washington led by 15 after one quarter before Phoenix chipped away, taking the lead early in the fourth quarter and never surrendering it.

Elena Delle Donne had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Mystics while Natasha Cloud handed out seven assists.

Washington has beaten the Lynx twice this season, both at Minneapolis. The Mystics won 78-66 on May 8 and 76-59 on June 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.