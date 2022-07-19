How to Watch Liberty at Sun

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Connecticut Sun look to bounce back with a win against the New York Liberty today.

Connecticut (16-9) was the best team in the eastern conference by a wide margin last season and the best team in the WNBA overall with only six losses all season. They were one of only two teams with single digit losses, which looks like it will not be the case this season as they already have three more losses than last season. The struggling Liberty (9-16) are in town, which gives Connecticut a solid opportunity to get back on track.

Connecticut saw their winning streak snapped as they lost to the Aces (91-83) without their MVP Jonquel Jones in the line-up:

In the loss, DeWanna Bonner stepped up with 19 points and seven rebounds on efficient shooting, with Brrionna Jones, Courtney Williamns and Natisha Hiedeman all chipping in 16 points each.

Alyssa Thomas added in five points and 14 rebounds, but without Jones and Jasmin Thomas, Las Vegas proved to be too much for Connecticut.

Connecticut still sits pretty comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference with the Sky comfortably in first place ahead of them.

Despite their overall struggles this season, New York is 2-1 against Connecticut this season winning the first and most recent game in the season series.

The two New York wins came by a combined six points, with Connecticut pasting them in their only win, 92-65.

Jones is in health and safety protocols, which has a vague timeline for return. She could play today or be out for a few more days, which will be a solid test for Connecticut.

