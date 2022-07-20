How to Watch Dream at Aces

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces take on rookie Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

While the Aces (18-7) are only 5-5 in their last 10 games, they have won three in a row and are still atop the Western Conference. Las Vegas is arguably the best team in the WNBA, sitting in between the Sky and Storm in the standings. The Dream are 11-14 on the season and are trying to climb their way to .500.

How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces Today:

Game Date: July 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Las Vegas is coming off a big 91-83 win over the Sun (91-83) thanks to three players with 20+ points. The team was led by Kelsey Plum’s 22 points and four assists.

In that win, Chelsea Gray added 21 points and nine assists, while MVP A’ja Wilson chipped in 20 points and seven rebounds.

Las Vegas has won the only game against the Dream back in May. During that game the scoring was about as balanced as possible for Las Vegas with six players in double figures. Las Vegas won every period in that game, controlling every aspect from start to finish.

Rookie Rhyne Howard finished with 13 points and Aari McDonald added 20 points off the bench.

