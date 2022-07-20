How to Watch Storm at Sky: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Storm at Sky: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel, Start Time

Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm take on Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky in a potential WNBA Finals preview today.

The last two WNBA champions take the court today as the defending champion Sky (19-6) take on the Storm (17-8). Chicago has won four games in a row and is at the top of the standings in the WNBA while Seattle has also won four in a row and looks to keep pace with Chicago and the Aces, the only teams ahead of it in the standings. This is a potential WNBA Finals preview and an elite matchup between Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: July 20, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Seattle won its fourth game in a row against the Fever (81-65) behind Stewart’s 25 points and eight rebounds as she and her team have found their groove this season.

During its four-game winning streak, Seattle has won two games at home, two on the road. The Storm are averaging 90.8 points per game and locking teams up with an average margin of victory of 20.5 points per game.

Veteran Tina Charles has found her place with Seattle during this stretch coming off the bench to average 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on 58.5% shooting.

On the other side for Chicago, the Sky also beat Indiana, Dallas and Los Angeles, with a win over the Dream for their four-game winning streak.

They won three of those on the road and are averaging 88.0 points per game and beating teams by 11 points during this stretch.

This is the first time these teams have played since May, when Seattle started off slow and have health and safety issues that halted the start of their season. Seattle won that game 74-71, but this will be a very different game with Charles on board, more momentum for both teams and each ramped up for a finals run.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
