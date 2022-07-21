How to Watch Dream at Sparks: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

The battle for the final playoff seeds is heating up with the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

The drama for the 2022 WNBA playoffs starts at the No. 6 seed where the Atlanta Dream (12-14) currently sit, as they take on the Los Angeles Sparks (11-14), who would be the No. 7 seed if the season ended today.

How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

This is the first game between these teams since May 11 when the Dream won in a thriller, 77-75, behind rookie Rhyne Howard’s 21 points and eight rebounds.

In that game, Atlanta entered the fourth period with an eight-point lead, as Los Angeles pushed back and tried to steal the win in the final period.

Jordin Canada led the way with 19 points for Los Angeles, with Nneka Ogwumike adding in a double-double (17 points and 15 rebounds) and Liz Cambage’s 16 points. It has been over two months since these teams played with both having their ups and downs throughout the season.

This is a huge game for both teams with the playoffs around the corner and the new playoff format in the WNBA.

Eight teams make the playoffs, with the sixth seed taking on the third seed and the seventh seed taking on the two seed. That could be the difference between playing the Aces or either the Storm or Sun in the first round as well as avoiding the Sky altogether until the finals.

