How to Watch Liberty at Mystics: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel

The Liberty and Sabrina Ionescu look to snap their four-game losing streak against the Mystics today.

With the Sky clinching a playoff berth, the end of the season stretch is becoming real for every team as the Washington Mystics look to lock in their playoff spot sooner rather than later. They take on a New York Liberty (9-16) team that has lost four games in a row and has had a disappointing season despite new head coach Sandy Brondello and star Sabrina Ionescu.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Mystics are coming off a win over the Lynx, who were on a roll and climbing up the standings.

Entering today, Washington is one of only five teams over .500 this season. With eight teams making the playoffs, the Mystics are likely a shoo-in unless there is an epic collapse. They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games as they build momentum towards the playoffs.

In her last six games, Elena Delle Donne has gotten into a rhythm herself leading the team to a 6-1 record in those games and averaging 20.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

New York has won both games in the season series against Washington, 74-70 and 77-65 in two of their better overall showings. Delle Donne did play in the first game, which came down to the wire, but missed the second game.

