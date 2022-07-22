How to Watch Sun at Lynx: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sun at Lynx: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel, Start Time

The Connecticut Sun take on Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA today.

Every game down the stretch for both the Sun (17-9) and Lynx (10-17) has more and more meaning as Connecticut tries to get to the top seed in the WNBA and Minnesota is trying to sneak into the postseason. Entering today, Connecticut is one and a half games behind the Aces for the second seed and three games behind the Sky for the best record in the WNBA.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Connecticut got back on track with an 82-63 win over the Liberty behind 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and six steals from Alyssa Thomas:

This is the first game of the season between Connecticut and Minnesota, as they play back-to-back games starting today.

Over their last 10 games, Connecticut has gone 5-5, winning their last game, but giving up ground to the Storm who are right there with them and allowing Chicago to pass them.

The team has made a concerted effort to be a more effective offensive team going from 79.7 points per game to 84.3 points per game, but in doing so they have sacrificed their near historic defense giving up eight more points per game this season.

For Minnesota, the Lynx are two games back of the final playoff seed after struggling early in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

