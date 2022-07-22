How to Watch Fever at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Fever at Aces: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel, Start Time

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to get back on track against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night in WNBA action.

While both teams are struggling, the difference between the Aces' (18-8) struggles and the Fever's (5-23) struggles are night and day. Las Vegas is still the two seed in the WNBA despite going 5-5 in its last 10 games and losing its last game. For Indiana, it has now lost 10 games in a row and is focused on scouting for the 2023 WNBA draft already.

Las Vegas is coming off a loss to the Dream, but just a few games ago, it showed its potency on the offensive end by scoring 71 points in the first half for a WNBA record.

In their last 10 games, the Aces have been up and down for one of their most inconsistent stretches in years.

The variance in its defensive performances and how that impacts their offense has been eye-opening as the once indestructible Las Vegas offensive juggernaut is starting to show the ill effects of relying on five players to account for 87.6% of its scoring.

