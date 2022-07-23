How to Watch Sky at Liberty: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV channel

The Sky look to extend their winning streak to seven games against the Liberty this evening in New York.

In a matchup between two teams streaking in opposite directions, the Chicago Sky travel to Barclays Center to take on the Liberty in an Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday night in New York.

After extending their winning streak to six games on Friday night, the Sky have a WNBA-best 20-6 record and have already clinched a playoff berth for the 2022 season. The Liberty, on the other hand, have lost five-straight games to fall out of the playoff picture at 9-17.

How to Watch Sky at Liberty Today

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream Sky at Liberty on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Sky held off a solid second half by the Dallas Wings to earn an 89-83 victory at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday night. Chicago finished with all five starters in double figures, with Kahleah Copper finishing with a team-high 19 points. All-Star Candace Parker added 14 points and ten rebounds for the Sky in the win.

As for the Liberty, New York dropped its fifth-straight game when the Washington Mystics cruised to a 78-69 victory over New York on Thursday night. New York’s Natasha Howard did her best to keep the Liberty in the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sky will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they face the slumping Liberty at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.