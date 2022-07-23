How to Watch Storm at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

Sue Bird takes on Diana Taurasi for the final time in the regular season in Phoenix on Friday when the Storm meet the Mercury.

One of the most historic rivalries between best friends in sports is coming to a close today (unless they find a way to meet in the playoffs) as Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm (17-9) take on Diana Taurasi and the Mercury (11-16) for the final time in the regular season. Phoenix has won the last three games, including the playoffs, and could play spoiler here today.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Last year in the playoffs, Bird and Taurasi previewed what it will be like after the last time they took the court together.

Bird entered the WNBA in 2002 as the No. 1 overall pick after four years with Connecticut where she won two NCAA championships, including one with Taurasi.

In her WNBA career Bird has won four championships and is first all-time in seasons played, games played, minutes played, assists and All-Star appearances while also taking home five gold medals and four world championships. Seattle is putting her in a position for a fairytale ending and a fourth championship on her way out the door.

While Seattle is firmly in the playoffs without clinching, Phoenix is sitting in the ninth seed entering today and has struggled all season to gain any momentum.

They are just one game behind the seventh seed and one and a half behind the sixth seed, so a win today would go a long way towards setting up more potential Bird vs. Taurasi matchups.

